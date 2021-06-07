MORE than 1,000 fines have been issued in Essex for breaching Covid laws since they came into force.
Figures published by the National Police Chiefs' Council reveal a total of 1,462 fixed penalty notices were issued by Essex Police between March 27 last year and May 16 this year.
They include 41 fines handed out after April 18 – 112 fewer than the 153 processed in the previous five weeks.
The latest figures cover the easing of restrictions on April 12, which saw the return of outdoor hospitality, non-essential retail and gyms as well as the "rule of six" outdoors.
However, they do not cover the May 17 reopening which saw different households allowed to mix indoors for the first time in months.
Across England and Wales, 120,519 fines were issued by the 43 territorial police forces, British Transport Police and Ministry of Defence for alleged breaches of Covid-19-related laws.
Of those, 5,117 were handed out in the four weeks to May 16, down from 16,699 the month before.
Of the fines issued in Essex between March 27 last year and May 16 this year the majority – 1,400 – were recorded under legislation which covers the restriction of movement and large gatherings.
Under other Covid-19-related regulations, there were 25 for failing to wear a face covering when required, and 16 for breaching international travel rules.
There were also 16 for breaking business regulations and five for breaches of self-isolation regulations.