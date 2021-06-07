Essex is facing a sweltering end to the week, with forecasters suggesting temperatures could rise as high as 27c.

Warmer weather finally arrived in the county last week and despite a washout on Friday, it was another warm and sunny weekend for many.

Temperatures are now around the average for the time of year, with highs of 23c expected today.

But the Essex Weather Centre says it will continue to get hotter throughout the week, with temperatures of up to 27c expected from Wednesday onwards.

Week ahead: Becoming very warm with variable amounts of sunshine each day. The odd shower is still possible. Temperatures 25-27C by the end of the week. — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) June 7, 2021

A mixture of sunshine and showers are forecast throughout the week, with Thursday likely see the most cloud.

And the hot temperatures are unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon, with the weekend currently set to remain warm, with temperatures in the mid 20cs expected.

If temperatures do hit 27c in Essex this week, it would be the hottest temperature recorded in the UK this year, which currently stands at 26.6c.

The outlook for the rest of the month suggests the weather will remain settled and warm, with temperatures hitting average or just above average for the time of year.

But the Met Office’s long-range forecast suggests the weather could turn by the time we reach July.

It said: “A good deal of fine and dry weather across much of the UK for the end of June, although there could be a few showers in places.

“By the end of June and into early July, conditions will probably become more unsettled with an increasing chance of rain spreading across the UK.”