Authorities are reminding people of the dangers of trespassing on land owned by the Ministry of Defence.

Parts of the shoreline in Shoebury are closed off to members of the public – meaning only those given a license by the MOD are permitted to use it.

But trespassers who go on the land are not only at risk of breaking the law, but also of sustaining serious injury.

Anyone who is caught on prohibited land is liable to a £500 fine and could have their property seized.

So here is what you need to know about the MOD areas in and around Shoebury:

Which areas are off limits?

East Beach in Shoebury is managed by Southend Council but parts of it are owned by the MOD.

Members of the public and boats are not allowed to pass or remain in the inner sea area, which is often show by a buoy line.

The only exception is when the range is not in use, in which case red flags will be lowered.

Range operations also mean the foreshore can be closed on occasions – this will be shown by the lowering of yellow diamonds at Blackgate Road and Rampart Street.

Havengore Bridge is another area which can be closed when activities are taking place on the range.

The outer sea area around the bridge is only open when the range is not in use and several hours each side of high tide.

All other areas off limits to the public along the Shoebury coastline are clearly signposted and warn of the dangers of trespassing, as well as hazards such as unidentified objects.

What should I do if I find an unidentified object?

It is possible that members of the public will find objects in areas they are allowed to go.

The coastguard is frequently called out to sightings of suspicious objects.

Anyone who sees a possible unidentified object is asked to report it to police immediately.

They are urged not to touch or go near the object, in case it is an explosive device.

Why are the prohibited areas dangerous?

The MOD site in Shoebury is an ordnance, munitions and explosives test and evaluation site.

This means explosives and high calibre guns are used at long distances on the range.

The areas are controlled by the Shoebury Artillery Ranges and Military Lands Bylaws.

Can I use the Ness Road slipway to launch my boat?

The answer is yes, but members of the public must stay on the right hand side of the fence and buoy lane when launching from the slipway.

The area to the left is prohibited at all times and CCTV is in use 24 hours a day.

Anyone breaking the rule is at risk of facing criminal action.

What should I do if I’m unsure of the prohibited areas?

If you’re unsure of what areas you can and can’t access, or are seeking permission to use restricted land/ waters, contact range control on 01702 383211.

More information is available here.