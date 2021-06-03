PART of the A12 has been closed after a lorry struck a bridge.
The dual carriageway is closed Londonbound after the HGV hit a bridge between junction 15, Three Mile Hill, and Junction 13, Ingatestone, this morning.
Traffic is queuing back as far as Galleywood.
Queues are also building up through Ingatestone High Street, the B1002, as people divert from the A12.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
A12 Londonbound – CLOSED Accident involving a lorry that has hit a bridge between Junction J15 (A414/Three Mile Hill) and J13 (Ingatestone) queuing traffic back to J16 (Galleywood)— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 3, 2021
Traffic slow through Ingatestone on High Street (B1002) as people divert from the A12 pic.twitter.com/X90k6DhYih
