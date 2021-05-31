New research has revealed as many as 2.6 million Brits are too “scared” to learn how to drive.

Amusingly, three in 100 (3%) non-drivers admit that they are ‘too lazy’ to learn to drive.

New research from Go Car Credit involved 2,000 Brits yet to get their L plates as well as licence holders.

The top reason given for not learning to drive however was ‘not needing to at present’, with more than a third (33%) saying they use buses, trains or simply walk instead.

Other key reasons include ‘the expense of lessons’ (31%), being unable to afford ‘the associated costs that come with driving’, such as the vehicle, fuel and maintenance (25%).

For those that are considering taking their test in the near future, licence holders had one clear piece of advice – don't ask parents to help with lessons.

One in four (25%) said that their dad was the worst driving instructor they had ever had, with one in five (22%) voting their mum as the worst instructor out there.

Similarly, one in ten (11%) believe asking a friend with driving lessons is an error, due to their inability to remain calm when in the car.

A whopping three in four drivers (76%) said that their driving instructor offered the most encouraging and stress-free environment and advised enlisting the help of a professional.

Hayley O’Connor, Marketing Manager at Go Car Credit, said: “It is completely natural to feel anxiety when learning to drive, but it’s important we don’t let these fears and worries block us from gaining an extremely valuable life skill.

“Driving can open up a whole host of opportunities in our day to day lives, whether for work or in our leisure time. Anyone with a bad financial history can find barriers to their driving experience but should know that there are providers out there that can cater to their needs.”

She added: “We wish all of those who have set themselves the goal of passing their driving test in 2021 the best of luck. Whether that is starting lessons, or those hoping to pass their test as soon as possible.”

Top six reasons UK adults haven’t learnt to drive:

I do not need to - I use public transport/taxis/walk – 32%

Learning is too expensive (lessons and tests) – 31%

Driving and its associated costs are too expensive – 25%

I am scared of driving – 21%

I just never got around to it – 20%

I am too lazy – 3%