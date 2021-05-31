A WOMAN has tragically died in a caravan fire.

Emergency services were called to Highfield Grange Holiday Park, in London Road, Clacton, just before 10am this morning.

After arriving at the scene three fire crews discovered a large static caravan - measuring three metres by seven metres - was completely alight.

The all-engulfing fireball was extinguished by firefighters from Clacton and Weeley by 10:30am.

Police officers and paramedics also attended the scene and a cordon was put in place around the damaged caravan and surrounding area.

Sadly, a woman in her 50s was inside the caravan at the time of the blaze and died at the scene.

Another woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she is being treated for smoke inhalation and remains under observation.

Essex Police officers are now working with firefighters who are investigating the cause of the blaze, which remains unknown at this stage.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by today’s tragic events."

One elderly couple, whose lodge was just metres from the fire, said: “We were watching Jeremy Vine on the television when we started to smell smoke.

“There were people shouting and then all we could see were flames that were 15ft high - they were above all the other vans.

“We heard explosions and time seemed to go so slowly.

“We were shocked and it really upset us because it shows you how quickly these caravans can go up.

“You think you are safe, but you are not really. There was nothing anyone could have done.”

A 42-year-old man, who was staying at the park with his 36-year-old friend, said they rushed to the fire to help.

“There were flames coming out of the caravan’s windows and it was already too late,” he added.

“One of the park employees was trying to reassure a woman who had been inside.

“Her face was black and she had burn marks on her clothes. She was in serious shock.”