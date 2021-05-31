A WOMAN has tragically died in a caravan fire.
Emergency services were called to Highfield Grange Holiday Park, in London Road, Clacton, just before 10am this morning.
After arriving at the scene three fire crews discovered a large static caravan - measuring three metres by seven metres - was completely alight.
The all-engulfing fireball was extinguished by firefighters from Clacton and Weeley by 10:30am.
Police officers and paramedics also attended the scene and a cordon was put in place around the damaged caravan and surrounding area.
Sadly, a woman in her 50s was inside the caravan at the time of the blaze and died at the scene.
Another woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she is being treated for smoke inhalation and remains under observation.
Essex Police officers are now working with firefighters who are investigating the cause of the blaze, which remains unknown at this stage.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by today’s tragic events."