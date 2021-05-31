A BOMB squad detonated a Second World War explosive after it was uncovered in a quiet village.

Essex Police officers and experts from the Aldershot Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to Kirby Cross on Sunday evening.

They attended the scene following the discovery of a German incendiary device which weighed approximately 1kg.

In a statement published online, police officers warned residents to expect to hear a “loud noise”, before the wartime mortar shell was exploded by the 8pm

Following the detonation a spokesman for the force said: “Thank you to the residents of Kirby Cross. We have made safe an old mortar shell believed to be from the Second World War.

“We have taken it away to dispose of safely. No-one has been injured. Thank you and stay safe.”

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defence added: “The whole job was straightforward. The Second World War device was exploded at the scene.”

Although the exact location of the bomb has not been confirmed, eyewitnesses reported seeing a police presence and bomb disposal unit near Kirby Cross railway station.

Georgina Kliber, who lives on the Peake Avenue estate, said: “I had just got back from a run and saw a couple of policemen.

“About 45 minutes later I popped out in my car and the bomb disposal unit’s van was parked alongside some new housing being built opposite the train station.

“I do not know where the bomb was but it made a pretty loud bang.”

“There was a strange smell afterwards too.”

According to Georgina, the explosion came as a shock to nearby residents.

“The police hadn’t warned any of the residents what was happening,” she added.

“My Bassett Hound, Cooper, is really frightened of fireworks and loud bangs.

“ Unfortunately, he was out in the garden when the bang went off.”

It is the second explosive to be detonated in the area in a matter of months.

In November, a war time hand grenade had be detonated after it was discovered on a building site in Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross.

On that occasion, a 50 metre cordon was put in place and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Colchester was called.

It was decided the best course of action would be to detonate the dangerous explosive.