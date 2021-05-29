POLICE are appealing for information after a man reportedly exposed himself to a family in a busy town road.
The incident occurred in the area of Clarence Road and London Road at about 3.15pm last Sunday.
Essex Police confirmed it received reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area before he then exposed himself while talking to a family there.
A man has since been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and has been released under investigation.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for information following an incident in Grays where a man reportedly exposed himself.
“The man is described as white, about 6ft tall, in his 50s, and wearing a light blue cap, navy blue jeans, Adidas trainers and was carrying a green carrier bag.
“We are looking to trace the family, and any other witnesses.
“A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure has since been released under investigation.”
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote the crime reference number 42/97276/21.
You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment