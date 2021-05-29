POLICE officers will increase their presence in the Old Leigh and Chalkwell Beach areas today, following on from incidents last night.
It comes after Essex Police imposed another dispersal zone in the area following "repeated breaches" of Government Covid-19 regulations.
Officers also pointed to antisocial behaviour which triggered the latest order, which gave police powers to move people on.
The latest order follows reports of a large group of young people congregating at Chalkwell Beach, consuming alcohol and "behaving anti-socially".
In a statement, Essex Police said: "We will be patrolling the Old Leigh and Chalkwell Beach areas today, following on from last night’s dispersal order.
"Anyone that attends, is asked to be considerate and respectful to the local residents and businesses.
"We will be stopping and chatting to people visiting the area, so come along and ask us any questions."