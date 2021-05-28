Police are seeking "early advice" from prosecutors over the case of a man who was arrested on suspicion of the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore in 2001.

A 50-year-old suspect, who has not been named, was arrested in Cheshire on March 17 after "significant new information" came to light, Essex Police said.

The force said earlier this month that, following a "substantial and detailed investigation", it would be submitting a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) "for their consideration and decision".

An Essex Police spokesman said on Friday: "The file has now been submitted to the CPS for early advice on the evidence."

A CPS spokesman said: "We are assisting Essex Police and have provided ongoing support.

"Essex Police has now referred a case to us for early advice."

This stage of the process, which could last weeks, will not end with a charging decision.

In complex cases, officers can ask for early advice to help advance their investigation and provide guidance as to what will be needed to complete a full file of evidence for submission.

This can include seeking advice on distinct legal issues or evidential questions.

The suspect has been released under investigation.

Butcher Mr Lubbock had been attending a party at Barrymore's luxury home in Roydon with eight other people on March 31 2001 when he died.

A post-mortem examination showed the 31-year-old had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

The coroner recorded an open verdict.

Mr Lubbock's father, Terry Lubbock, has campaigned for justice for his son.

The 76-year-old, who earlier this year revealed he has terminal cancer, said he has "done my best now for my son".

He said on Friday, in response to the update from the police and CPS: "This is good news.

"At least there is some movement.

"I'm pleased that they (the CPS) have got the file.

"Slowly, slowly, as the saying goes."