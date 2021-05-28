Ex-Towie star Mark Wright has shared plans for his spectacular new garden at his home in Essex.

Mark and wife Michelle Keegan are currently renovating their dream £1.3m home and have been keeping fans updated with progress for their home Instagram account.

In a new update yesterday, they showed off the stunning vision for the outside of the property.

It features a swimming pool, seating areas, fire pits and gazebos.

Images of the designs have been posted on the social media account, with Mark writing alongside: "Our garden means the world to us amd we love the outdoors.

"We searched high an low to find the best landscape designers, after realising that there was only one company for us….

"We begged for them to make some time in their busy schedule.

"So today, we received this from the outstanding, incredible @rosebanklandscaping.

"It’s funny how you can have a dream, tell the professionals and they make your dream, bigger than you ever imagined.

"Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life.

"Boys…. Thank you for your excellence and your insane talent."

Mark and Michelle purchased the property back in 2019 and began a complete overhaul earlier this year.

The old tudor home has been demolished and will be replaced with a modern, all white mansion.

It is also understood the couple are hoping to build an annexe next to the property amid reports it will be used by Mark's parents.