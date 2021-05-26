A POPULAR attraction is finally reopening.
The Sky Ropes at Great Notley Country Park is set to welcome visitors back next week, just in time for half term.
This is the first time Sky Ropes and Sky Ropes Junior has reopened since lockdown restrictions were eased.
The site will operate at a reduced capacity with some new rules in place, including the wearing of a face mask at reception and when being fitted with a harness.
The two-level high ropes course will see visitors navigate their way around bridges and beams in the sky.
Specially trained staff are on hand to help and you will take part in a safety briefing.
Sky Ropes will reopen on Monday May 31 and is now taking half term bookings.
To book go to explore-essex.com.