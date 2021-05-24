The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has increased to 146,364 according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 113,586 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 17,947.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at 14,831.
In Colchester, 11,403 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, while there has been 10,018 cases in Tendring.