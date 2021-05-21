A SADISTIC murderer decapitated a popular pub landlord with an axe before mutilating his body in his own flat.

Crazed drunk Lawrence Bourke send gleeful messages to his sister after brutally murdering landlord Scott Gilhooly at the Swiss Bell pub in Mountbatten Road, Braintree.

After his arrest, the 24-year-old made jokes to the police before starting to laugh.

Mr Gilhooly, 44, had taken in Bourke and was allowing him to live in the flat with him above the pub.

Bourke had a history of heavy drinking and had left his family home, having been taken in by Mr Gilhooly in 2019.

But the horror happened on May 17 last year, after Mr Gilhooly had said he had become frustrated with Bourke for not paying his rent.

That morning at 8.11am, Bourke sent a series of messages to his sister, saying “I just stabbed Scott to death, ha, ha, ha.”

Bourke’s sister and father travelled to the Swiss Bell where his father called the emergency services.

Bourke was found outside the pub with blood on his clothes, before he showed them inside, and the horrifying scene within.

Prosecuting at Basildon Crown Court today, Andrew Jackson said: “The defendant had decapitated Mr Gilhooly, then left his severed head away from the body.

“The attack had been carried out with an axe and a large kitchen knife as well, the blade of that being found next to Mr Gilhooly’s body.

“Such was the ferocity of the attack and mutilation from the body the blade of that knife had sheered off its handle.”

Mr Jackson said that some of the wounds were inflicted after Mr Gilhooly had died. He suffered 70 stab wounds, including a wound to the heart, and a wound to the neck.

Mr Jackson said Mr Gilhooly was first attacked in the hallway, before proceeding to the bathroom where Bourke attacked him further, and that’s where Mr Gilhooly died.

He said: “At that point he would have been unconscious, and mercifully so, as at that point the defendant mutilated his body to drive sadistic gratification for what he was doing.

“There was a bite mark in Mr Gilhooly’s back. It’s the prosecution’s case that the defendant had bitten Mr Gilhooly.”

When police arrested Bourke, he had blood on his face, hair, hands and clothing, and when in the police car, tried to make jokes with the officers.

Bourke, of Lister Road, Braintree, went on to admit to doctors that he was drunk at the time of the murder.

He admitted murder at Basildon Cown Court in January and is being sentenced there today.

