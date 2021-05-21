A PEDESTRIAN who was airlifted to hospital after a crash has died in hospital three days after the collision.
Essex Police were called to Rangers Road, Loughton, just about 11.05am on Sunday, to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a silver BMW.
The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He passed away three days later on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to thank the members of the public who stopped and helped with first aid at the scene.
"No-one has been arrested in connection with the collision but we continue to carry out enquiries.
"We need anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident or the moments before it to contact us."
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote incident 405 of 16 May.
You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.