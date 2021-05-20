A NEW "axe throwing experience" is launching in Essex next month.

Chelmsford is one of the first four locations in the UK where new firm Game of Throwing, an offshoot of the escape room operator Escape, is opening.

Opening on Wednesday, June 2, in Beehive Lane, the new venue will offer groups of adults their own throwing lanes.

Urban axe throwing is a global trend which originated in Toronto, Canada, and is set to take the UK by storm.

The urban axe throwing experience involves groups of up to six booking their own enclosed and safe throwing lane or lanes, which come with a coach who will teach everyone how to throw an axe safely in a 15-minute training session.

