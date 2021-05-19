A FORMER police officer has been found to have breached standards after he spent a private loan before denying any knowledge of it.

The former officer, named as 'p', had applied for a loan, spent part of it, then denied knowledge of it, which then prompted a criminal investigation.

A misconduct hearing found that former Officer ‘P’ breached standards of honesty and integrity, lawful orders and discreditable conduct.

The criminal investigation was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service, however no charges were authorised.

The panel at the hearing found that, on a balance of probabilities, the former officer had been dishonest about their involvement in applying for the loan.

The former officer also failed to disclose their investment in a licensed bar abroad, which should have been declared formally as a business interest.

Legally Qualified Chair Sharmistha Michaels led the two-day misconduct hearing, held virtually, which began on 17 May.

The former officer was not present for the hearing.

The officer resigned from the force earlier this month.

The panel ruled that they would have been dismissed had they still been serving.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “Our officers need to conduct themselves, both in their professional and personal lives, in a way that shows the public we have the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

“A panel found, on the balance of probabilities, that Former Officer P was dishonest about their involvement in applying for the loan.

“Their actions were dishonest. We cannot and will not tolerate behaviour that damages the public trust and confidence the force works so hard to build and maintain.

“We will continue to work hard to address anything which may undermine the trust and confidence of our communities across Essex.”