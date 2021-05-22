Restaurants in one part of Essex are amongst the cleanest in the UK, according to new analysis.
With hospitality venues across England reopening their doors as lockdown restrictions are eased, there is more choice again about where to eat out.
Following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, End-of-Tenancy-London.co.uk decided to find out where in the country had the cleanest restaurants.
To do this, the firm analysed food hygiene ratings of restaurants, cages and canteens in major cities across England.
Using the number of venues in total, the firm worked out an average rating.
And according to their analysis, Chelmsford has the fifth cleanest eateries in England.
The city had an average rating of 4.78 out of 5.
You can view the food hygiene ratings in your area at https://ratings.food.gov.uk.