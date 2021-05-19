TRIBUTES have been paid to a brave young man who “fought to the very end” following a tragic battle with terminal cancer.

Jamie Batty, who was just 22, died peacefully and without pain on April 10 with his loving family by his side.

The former Clacton County High School student was told he had a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumour last September.

He was diagnosed after doctors carried out several scans on his forearm, which had remained swollen following a seemingly routine knock.

The cancer was found to have spread to his lungs and the bottom of his spine, so he then had to endure six rounds of intensive chemotherapy.

Further scans then revealed a tumour “the size of a tangerine” had grown on his brain, which was removed after six hours of surgery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Devastatingly, despite the procedure, Jamie, from Clacton, was given only a few weeks to live.

Paying tribute to him, his brother Luke, 25, said: “I have to express the amount of love I have and how proud I am of Jamie.

“So strong and positive, he fought to the very end.

“He was the most amazing person I will ever know and love.

“My heart aches and breaks every day, knowing I have to live the rest of my life without my best friend and little brother by my side.

“You will always be the better part of me, you were always there for me when I needed you the most.

“ I love you so much and I will try my best to make you proud and I hope I will see you soon.”

Before his death, his heartbroken family had researched and fundraised for specialist treatments.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Luke has now urged people to listen to their bodies when they feel something is wrong.

He added: “You never think cancer is something that will happen so close to home until it does.

“If you think something is wrong with your body, go and get checked - it should be everyone’s number one priority.

“We would all like to thank you for the fundraising efforts and the leftover money went towards Jamie’s funeral, headstone, sarcoma research and the Yes To Life charity.”