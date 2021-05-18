MARKS and Spencer is recalling their date selection over contamination fears.
The retailer has recalled the M&S stuffed medjool date selection (350g) after concerns were raised it may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.
The date on the recalled items is July 13 2021.
Anyone who has brought the date selections has been told to return the product to the store for a full refund.
Essex Trading Standards said: "If you have brought this product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information, contact their customer care line on 03330 148555."