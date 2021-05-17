A RABBI was taken to hospital after being attacked in a "religiously-aggravated assault" in Essex.

The attack took place near a synagogue, in Limes Avenue, Chigwell, just after 1.15pm on Sunday.

It is believed two teenagers stepped in in front of the victim's vehicle whilst he was driving, shouted at him and spoke in a derogatory way about his religion before going on to damage his car.

Essex Police say when he got out of his car to confront them, he was attacked with an unknown object.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

During the attack the victim's phone was also stolen.

The two boys – believed to be aged between 15 and 18 – are believed to have left the scene on foot.

They have both been described as being of Asian ethnicity, one was 5ft 9ins tall and wore his hair in an Afro-style and the other was described as being 5ft 7ins tall.

Both wore black jackets and the latter wore grey tracksuit bottoms.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We know that this incident may be concerning for those in the local area, and we are working quickly to identify those responsible and to liaise with community leaders for any further support for those impacted.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Loughton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/92174/21.

"You can also report information through our website, or by using the ‘Live Chat’ function.

"If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."