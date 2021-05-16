Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Essex.
Officers say Rangers Road in Loughton is "likely to be closed for some time."
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and warned it may impact traffic from Sewardstone.
In a Tweet Essex Police said: "We are currently on the scene of a serious collision on Rangers Road in #Loughton, which may also impact traffic from #Sewardstone.
"The road is likely to be closed for some time.
"Drivers are advised to avoid the area and follow any diversions.
"We will update when able."