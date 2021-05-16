New evidence gives a "high degree of confidence" that coronavirus vaccines work against the Indian variant, Matt Hancock said as he urged people to get jabbed to prevent the new strain spreading "like wildfire".

The Health Secretary said it is "appropriate" to push on with the easing of restrictions despite concerns from scientists that it could be 50 per cent more transmissible than the Kent strain.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of imposing local lockdowns in areas such as Bolton to stem the spread of the variant.

Ministers are hoping surge testing and the acceleration of second vaccine doses can allow a safe opening up of the nation, with jabs due to be extended to the over-35s this week.

But offering good news Mr Hancock said there is "new very early data" from Oxford University giving confidence that existing vaccines work against the variant.

"That means that we can stay on course with our strategy of using the vaccine to deal with the pandemic and opening up carefully and cautiously but we do need to be really very vigilant to the spread of the disease," the Health Secretary told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

"We have a high degree of confidence that the vaccine will overcome."

Mr Hancock warned the highly transmissible variant can "spread like wildfire among the unvaccinated groups" as he urged people to come forward for jabs when eligible.

"In Bolton, where we've seen a number of people in hospital with this new Indian variant, the vast majority of them have been eligible for a jab but not taken the jab," he said.

The Health Secretary said there had been no known deaths from the Indian variant in Bolton of somebody who has received both jabs.

As Government scientific adviser Professor Sir Mark Walport warned the pandemic is at a "perilous moment", Mr Hancock insisted it is right to continue with Monday's easing of restrictions.

From tomorrow people will be able to socialise indoors in homes, pubs and restaurants, and will be permitted physical contact between households for the first time in more than a year.

Matt Hancock also confirmed that over-35s will be invited to book their Covid-19 jabs this week.