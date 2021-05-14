REALITY TV star Stephen Bear has been charged in connection with revenge porn allegations.
The 31-year-old was charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.
Bear, from Loughton in Essex, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.
A statement from Essex Police said: “A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent.
“Stephen Bear, 31, of Bryony Close, Loughton was arrested in January.
“He has now been charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.
“He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.”
Bear was on the MTV reality show Ex on the Beach in 2015, and then again in 2016.
He also won the eighteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.
Comments are closed on this article.