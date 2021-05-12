Katie Price and fiance Carl Woods are reportedly set to splash the cash on a new home in Essex.

The couple are currently having Katie's so-called 'mucky-mansion' renovated amid hopes she, her kids and Carl can move back into it.

Carl has already put his £450k home in Essex up for sale ahead of the move, and it appears he has found somewhere for he, Katie and the kids to live while the renovation continues.

According to reports, Carl has already put an offer in to buy a 5-bedroom home in Great Bardfield, near Braintree.

A source told The Sun: "Carl is buying the house with a view to renting it out in the future, but while the work is being done on Katie's £2m Mucky Mansion the family will be staying there.

"He's put in an offer and is hopeful it'll be accepted."

The house, which is listed for £800,000 on Rightmove, comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

It is based on a large area of land which also includes a garden area and gazebo area overlooking a river.

The reception rooms vary in size and character, with one featuring a log-burning stove set inside a brick fireplace.

The kitchen, which is based at the back of the house, has quartz work surfaces and includes a butler sink, while most appliances are built in.

The master bedroom meanwhile has access to a dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

According to Rightmove, the stunning hime last sold for £340,000 back in 2018 but has since been renovated.

The full details for the property are available on the Rightmove website.