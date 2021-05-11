Essex Police have now issued an update after a rescue mission was launched to find a boat that "completely disappeared".
The rescue effort got underway after a red and white nine-meter Sunseeker sports boat failed to arrive in Heybridge Basin after departing from Grays on April 25.
Police have now confirmed that, after an extensive investigation into the disappearance, they believe an operator error may have led to the alarm being raised.
The boat believed to be in distress has not been located and no-one has been reported missing to the force or neighbouring forces.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Following extensive enquiries by us, a vessel in distress was not located and no one was reported missing to us or neighbouring forces.
"Our investigation leads us to believe that it may have been operator error that set off this chain of events."