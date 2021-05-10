A DRIVER who killed a man in Essex has been jailed for six years and nine months after admitting manslaughter.

Mark Brinkley admitted the manslaughter of Philip Burr, who was found lying unconscious at the side of the road in Potter Street, Harlow, by a Special Constable on patrol.

The officer gave Mr Burr first aid while waiting for other police officers and paramedics to arrive.

While officers were on scene, witnesses said they had heard a car screeching off just before Mr Burr was found.

A black BMW 116 series was found on fire in Roydon 40 minutes later and was linked to the collision through forensic evidence.

Philip, 38, of Harlow, was taken to the Royal London Hospital but sadly died the following day.

A post-mortem examination found he had died as a result of severe trauma to his head.

Brinkley, 26, of Elizabeth Way, Harlow, was arrested the day after the incident and following an investigation, was charged with murder in August last year.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, April 30, he admitted being the driver of the car and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The plea was accepted by the prosecution and he was jailed on Friday.

He was also banned from driving for five years and five months, and must take an extended re-test.

Read more:

The court heard Brinkley had been involved in a confrontation with a group of people, one of whom he said was Mr Burr.

He decided to leave the scene and drove his car at the victim, striking him from behind.

The court heard he had intended to cause him some harm, but not serious harm.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This was a senseless act of violence that ultimately led to a man’s death.

“Not only did Brinkley’s actions cause injuries so severe that Philip sadly lost his life, he left him injured and dying alone at the side of the road.

“While we’re pleased that Brinkley has finally admitted his guilt, we know this won’t bring Philip back and our thoughts continue to be with his family.”

Brinkley’s mother, Tina Waterfield, 49, of Elizabeth Way, Harlow, had been charged with assisting an offender.

The Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence and she was found not guilty on Friday.