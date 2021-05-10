A bakery just for dogs is set to open at an Essex shopping centre.

Frenchie Frenchie will be opening its aptly named The Barkery at Lakeside later this month.

The firm is home to the WOOFnut and the WUFFle and make everything by hand.

All the products are wheat free, grain free, gulten free and meat free.

The Lakeside bakery will be the outfit's third shop and will open on May 31.

The brand was started in 2019.

Arran Giles from The Barkery said: "We started in 2019 with a new concept dog café and barkery.

"We focussed on the dogs having the best time of their lives rather than the humans.

"We integrated a ball pit, climbing frame and lots of toys and it was a huge success.

"Fast forward through the pandemic we’re now operating as a kiosk aswell as the store (yet to open) and we’re expanding into more shopping centres by the month.

"We’re super excited to be bringing what we do to the people of Essex.

"After all, it’s the home of the pampered pooch!

"Customers can expect PAWsome WOOFnuts in a range of flavours from Bacon, Peanut Butter & More! We have hand decorated woofnuts with different emblems such as Pigs or Flamingos and that’s before we move onto our WUFFles.

"A delicious biscuit treat dipped in our very own hand crafted doggy chocolate complete with decorative effects! All safe, but yet still so tasty."