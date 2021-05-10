A FAMOUS chef turned detective to find his stolen tractor after burglars dumped it in a field.

Jamie Oliver, 45 called police after two men broke through a side entrance to his Finchingfield estate in a midnight raid.

The TV chef claims he provided police with CCTV footage and the number plate of a Mercedes used by the thieves.

However, he quickly took matters into his own hands after he says police failed to take the crime seriously.

According to the Sun, Mr Oliver said he wanted to warn locals about the "casual" crime going on in the village.

He used trackers the located the tractor and trailer, which were found abandoned in a field on April 29.

The TV star added: "Two guys in a black Mercedes 4x4 stole a new trailer and tractor.

“I just wanted to make you all aware there seems to be some confident casual theft going on in and around the village. Another local farmer and house in the village also has been broken into. It is not for me to say who, so it’s well worth being vigilant as ever.

"When we spoke to them it was still a very active crime and frankly our security systems and team did all the homework for them but no real active interest?

“Anyway, our security cameras picked up the burglars, their car and the number plate (they tried to cover it up but it fell off mid break-in). The car is taxed MOT etc. Everything they stole had trackers so we were able to see it play out.”

A spokeswoman from Essex Police said: “Officers were unable to attend immediately as they were dealing with other incidents throughout the night and early hours. The informants recovered the vehicles themselves before officers had the opportunity to get there. Our crime scene investigators attended at 10.15am that day, shortly after the crime was reported.

"No forensic opportunities were found on the vehicles but our enquiries into the theft remain ongoing. We always prioritise calls where there is the greatest risk of harm to people and threat to life. This means we can’t always attend some incidents immediately but we do our best.”