THE ambulance service which provides help for the whole of Essex has appointed a new head.

The East of England Ambulance Service has selected Tom Abell, deputy chief executive at Mid and South Essex NHS, to become the new permanent chief executive in the autumn.

Announcing the appointment, EEAST’s chairperson Nicola Scrivings said: “Tom brings significant experience in the NHS and, just as importantly, has been a key part in building a positive culture for staff.

“These qualities will be central to building and leading a stable and successful executive team to continue to improve our culture for our valued staff, and maintain high-quality services for our patients.”

She also thanked deputy chief executive and medical director, Dr Tom Davis, for leading the service as interim chief executive since September last year.

Dr Davis will return to these roles once Tom Abell starts.

Tom Abell

Mr Abell said: “Having grown up in Norfolk and spent the vast majority of my career working across the East of England, I know the difference our staff make to the people we serve.

“I also know that, despite the professional and personal challenges we have all faced during the pandemic, EEAST has performed incredibly well operationally.

“Many staff have spoken up recently about how the culture needs to change.

“Work has already begun to create positive change at EEAST and as chief executive, a key part of my role will be to support and equip staff to drive the improvements we want to see.

“These changes are ultimately the best way to make sure we provide excellent care to everyone in the East of England for the long-term.”