Two men have been convicted of murder following the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old boy outside an Essex pub.

Ryan Filby and Daniel Daden have been found guilty of the murder of Liam Taylor following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The duo have also been convicted of wounding with intent after a friend of Mr Taylor, also 19, was attacked during the incident.

Mr Taylor had gone for a drink with friends at The Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle, on January 31, 2020.

Liam Taylor

They were in a smoking area outside at the rear of the pub with other people when a black Subaru pulled up and a group of men got out.

They attacked Mr Taylor and his friend with weapons before driving off and leaving the pair badly injured.

Mr Taylor managed to get himself inside to the bar area, but sadly died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

His friend was taken to hospital before police arrived and treated for a stab wound to his leg, which needed surgery.

The Subaru, which had been stolen from Hainault, was later found burnt out in Bicknacre.

Daniel Daden

Filby, 21, and of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, and Daden, 19, and of Bramble Road, Witham, were both convicted today (Wednesday, May 5).

Chelmsford Crown Court was told the attack was in retaliation to an incident less than two hours previously in which Filby had been beaten by two people with a pole outside his home.

Although the defendants and the victims were known to each other, neither Mr Taylor nor his friend were involved in the assault on Filby.

Ryan Filby

Filby and Daden, were found not guilty of other charges relating to the attack outside The Rose and Crown, including attempted murder and unlawful wounding.

They had denied all charges brought against them.

A third man, Connor Smith, 19, of Springfield Park Avenue, Chelmsford, was found not guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

Filby and Daden will be sentenced in June.

A date for the hearing has yet to be set.

Dozens of people laid flowers at the scene to pay their respects to Liam Taylor

Speaking after today's verdicts, detective chief insp Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “Liam Taylor and his friend had no way of defending themselves against such a violent assault, which was borne out of retribution for an attack that neither of them were involved in.

“It was a horrific assault that will have a lasting impact on Liam’s family, his friend, and all those who witnessed what happened that night.

“Liam’s death was completely needless and my thoughts are with his family, who despite today’s convictions will always feel the pain of their loss.

“Time and again, we see the consequences of violence and the devastation it causes for victims and their families and communities.

“This case highlights the consequences of young people drifting into crime and carrying weapons.

“I would ask anyone who is in that situation to take a good hard look at what kind of life they want to lead, and consider the consequences of their actions.

“We work tirelessly to get weapons off our streets and bring offenders to justice.

“We also work with our communities and other organisations to address the complex reasons behind why people are involved in violent crime.

“However it’s something that we must all as a community work together to tackle, and I’d urge anyone who has information about anybody who is in possession of weapons to please report it so we can take action.”