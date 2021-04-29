Essex Police has taken the unprecedented step of releasing photos of more than 100 people wanted in connection with an illegal party.

Hundreds of revellers attended the event on New Year's Eve despite Essex being under a 'stay at home' order which banned all gatherings and household mixing.

Organisers of the rave broke into the historic All Saints Church in East Horndon to host the event and caused significant damage before police broke-up the party.

Detectives now want to speak to 133 people about the incident and have released images of each person in an effort to track them down.

The images are available via this link.

Chief Insp Ant Alcock, District Commander for Brentwood and Epping Forest, said: “Issuing these images is an unusual step but it highlights the seriousness of the incident and public health threat it posed.

“At the time this event took place Essex was under Tier 4 regulations, infections were rising quickly, a ‘major incident’ had been declared here because of the pressure on our NHS, and nationally there were around 50,000 positive tests a day.

“This event wasn’t just a clear and blatant breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations but a very real public health risk as well as a slap in the face to all those making sacrifices to do the right thing.

“At a time where doctors and nurses were under extreme pressure trying to save lives and people all over the county were spending Christmas away from their loved ones, those who attended the event acted selfishly, putting themselves and their families health at risk.

“Added to that is the damage they caused to the church itself – at Christmas too. “You cannot come to Essex and do that, we will not tolerate it.

“If you attended the event or recognise any of those pictured, now is the time to do the right thing.”

Police say anyone who attended the event would receive a fine.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the investigation so far and another, a 32 year-old man from Wickford, was given a £10,000 fine after admitting being an organiser.