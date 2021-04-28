Disney has confirmed adults hoping to set sail and enjoy the magic of Disney from an Essex port will have to be fully vaccinated.

Disney Cruise Line has announced a new UK staycation package for summer 2021 - and they will be sailing from Essex.

Customers will be able to depart on two and three night cruises from Tilbury on selected dates from September 14 to October 1.

But last week Disney confirmed health and safety details relating to the cruises.

In order to sail all guest aged 18 and over must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Children are not required to be vaccinated but must povided a negative test result between five days and 24 hours before.

All guests, including those who have been vaccinated, are also required to undergo an antigen COVID-19 rapid test before boarding.

On its website Disney said:"In order to sail, guests 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as defined by the National Health Service.

"NHS currently defines fully vaccinated as 7 days after the final dose.

"Disney Cruise Line will contact guests prior to sailing with instructions on how to show proof of vaccination status.

"Guests under 18 years old are NOT required to be vaccinated, but must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (paid for by the guest) taken between 5 days and 24 hours prior to embarkation.

"Disney Cruise Line has secured a special discounted rate through a third-party vendor for PCR tests and will contact guests prior to sailing with instructions on how to complete and submit their test results.

"Guests may obtain their PCR test from the third-party vendor or a qualified testing supplier of their choice.

"All guests, including those who have been vaccinated, are also required to undergo an antigen COVID-19 rapid test administered by a third party in the terminal prior to boarding, at Disney’s expense.

"Anyone testing positive at the terminal will undergo a second test to verify the results. Guests with positive COVID-19 test results and their party will be denied boarding.

"Daily temperature checks and health questionnaires will be required for all guests prior to embarkation and during the cruise.

"All guests ages 11 and older are required to wear a face covering on the ship and at our terminals unless in their stateroom, eating or drinking in a designated seating area or while stationary, swimming or occupying a deck chair."

Prices for the cruises go from around £1,000 for two people for a three night cruise.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (April 30).

Book online at disneycruise.co.uk or by phone 0800 171 2317.