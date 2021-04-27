POLICE will use additional stop-and-search powers after a person was left with a stab wound following a disturbance.

Essex Police have authorised the additional powers for use in Harlow until early tomorrow morning after the incident.

Officers were called just before 2pm on Tuesday to reports of a fight between four teenagers with weapons in The Hornbeams area.

One person is currently being treated in hospital for a stab wound to the arm.

Officers are continuing to investigate and in response to the incident have been authorised to use stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

This enables uniformed officers to search people who may be carrying dangerous objects or weapons without reasonable suspicion.

Superintendent Craig Saunders said: “The additional stop-and-search powers have been authorised as a precaution following reports of a targeted attack between two groups.

“The use of these powers is not a decision we take lightly and they are in place to keep the community of Harlow and its residents safe.

“Officers are patrolling the area to identify anyone intent on committing crime and we encourage anyone who has concerns to speak to officers directly or contact us via our website or phone.”

The additional stop-and-search powers have been authorised for use around Harlow Town Centre, the grounds of Princess Alexandra Hospital and all train stations in Harlow.

They were authorised at 2.13pm today and will be in place for a period of 12 hours until 2.13am tomorrow, Wednesday 28 April.

Witnesses can speak to an online operator at https://www.essex.police.uk between 7am-11pm or call 101.

Or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

You should reference incident 572 of today's date when providing any information to ensure it gets to the investigating officer as quickly as possible.