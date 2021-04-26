Party guests at Michael Barrymore's Essex home the night Stuart Lubbock are engaging with officers, Essex Police have confirmed.
Everyone at the party at Mr Barrymore's home in Roydon in 2001 - where Stuart Lubbock was found dead in a swimming pool - has also been contacted.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are engaging with everyone who was at the party."
It comes after in March new information leading to the arrest came to light following a Channel 4 documentary and police appeal with an increased reward, Essex Police has revealed.
A 50-year-old from Cheshire was arrested in connection with the murder of Stuart Lubbock. He was later released.
Mr Lubbock was found in the swimming pool at the home of Michael Barrymore, in 2001.
A £20,000 reward for information was offered last year.
