Former Towie star Elliott Wright has vowed to rebuild his beloved restaurant after it was destroyed in a fire.

Olivia's La Cala went up in flames around 5.30am today and photos from the scene have showed the scale of the damage caused.

Elliott, who starred in Towie between 2010 and 2017, has taken to Instagram to confirm the devestating news which has comes just weeks after his dad, Edward, died after catching coronavirus.

Elliott wrote: "So I will get this out there as no doubt this news will spread fast.

"Unfortunately it’s with regret that @olivias_la_cala had a fire in the early hours of this morning.

"It’s too soon to say why, all that matters is it has. More importantly in life you get tested.. it’s been a very testing couple of years, especially recently, but if you know me, you know I will rise from this.

"I will rebuild it big and better then before. I will never be beaten."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The restaurant, which is based in Malaga, Spain, opened in 2015.

A number of current and former Towie stars have rallied round Elliott and offered their support.

In response to his Instagram post, James Argent wrote: "Love you so much Elliott, If there’s one man that can turn this around it’s you!

"We will be back and better than ever."

Mario Falcone said: "Sorry to see this bro... thinking of you and I am sure you will bounce back stronger."

Jess Wright added: "If anyone can come out of this even better it’s YOU!

"It will be even more amazing."

It is understood no one was injured in the fire.