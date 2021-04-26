Martin Lewis has explained why some Sainsbury's customers have stopped getting weekly points bonuses.

Sainsbury's customers have been complaining about not be able to build up points as quickly as before.

The supermarket chain has apologised to shoppers and said they are "personalising" Nectar card offers.

The Money Saving Expert said in a post on his site that the move is part of an "under-the-radar shake-up to the loyalty scheme".

Sainsbury's said they are now "personalising" Nectar card offers for customers in the UK

The article shared screengrabs from the Sainsbury’s website, showing how the words “every week” has been removed from the sentence: “We’ll send you a new bundle of offers - you just pick the ones you fancy.”

Another screengrab from the Nectar app shows how the phrase “new offers every week” has been changed to “regular offers”.

Both changes to the Sainsbury’s website and Nectar app occurred between April 16 and April 19.

Shoppers who continue not to receive offers, and want to check if there is a problem with their account, can contact Nectar directly through the live chat on its website, by phone on 0344 811 0811 or via Twitter.

Sainsbury's said some customers may find when and how often they get their offers changes over time, they added.

The supermarket revamped the Nectar loyalty scheme in 2019 to give shoppers weekly, personalised bonus points based on what they usually buy in store.

But some customers have complained that they have not had any new deals in weeks.

One person said: “For the second week running I've had no Nectar bonus offers for Sainsbury’s.”

Another tweeted: “No Nectar offers this week, so taking my shopping trip elsewhere. No explanation and loyalty schemes work both ways.”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's said customers should start receiving offers again soon.

They said: “We regularly review the promotions available through our Nectar app to ensure customers are always receiving personalised, valuable offers.

“As part of this process, some offers may be currently unavailable for a small number of customers and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Martin previously issued a warning to supermarket shoppers who rely on paying by cash.

Shops are legally allowed to refuse cash payment for items as long as they are not discriminating against the customer.

The issue was mentioned on the ITV's 'The Martin Lewis Money Show', where the discussion of legal tender was brought up.

Lewis responded to this saying: "No, they are not breaking any rules."

"You are allowed to take card only as long as it's not discriminatory for race or disability or something."