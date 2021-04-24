FOR many, the pandemic has put a stop to the things we enjoy doing most.

The recent easing of restrictions on April 12 has seen many of those loved activities and hobbies return, whether it is going to the pub, the gym or just meeting friends outdoors.

But one thing many residents will be eager to see return are the area's nightclubs.

Essex has some of the best nightlife in the country and is host to some of the UK's top nightclubs.

We're sure plenty of people can't waiting to get back to their favourite late night watering holes with their friends but, when do nightclubs actually reopen?

According to the government's roadmap out of lockdown, social contact may once again be permitted in step four on June 21.

In this step, the government hopes to "be in a position to remove all legal limits on social contact."

It means that by June 21, assuming the roadmap continues as planned, the Government hopes to reopen nightclubs ease restrictions on large social gatherings.

Although large venues like sporting areas will be open earlier, with reduced capacity, during step three after May 17, nightclubs will be forced to wait a little longer.

Their roadmap says "we hope to reopen remaining premises, including nightclubs, and ease the restrictions on large events and performances that apply in Step 3.

"This will be subject to the results of a scientific Events Research Programme to test the outcome of certain pilot events through the spring and summer, where we will trial the use of testing and other techniques to cut the risk of infection.

"The same Events Research Programme will guide decisions on whether all limits can be removed on weddings and other life events.

"As we move through each of these phases in the roadmap, we must all remember that Covid-19 remains a part of our lives.

"We are going to have to keep living our lives differently to keep ourselves and others safe. We must carry on with ‘hands, face, space’.

"Comply with the Covid-Secure measures that remain in place. Meet outdoors when we can and keep letting fresh air in. Get tested when needed. Get vaccinated when offered.

"If we all continue to play our part, we will be that bit closer to a future that is more familiar."