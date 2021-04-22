A SUPERMARKET giant has confirmed it will be selling out of date food for 20p in a bid to crack down on food waste.

In its plans, the Co-Op has decided to sell a variety of food products at the reduced price - all of which will be safe for consumption.

Items including fruits, vegetables and even pasta will be available from the bargain price at selected stores in the south in efforts to crack down on the five million tonnes of edible food thrown away every year in the UK.

The initiative is part of the chain’s ‘Reducing out Footprint’ project which launches this week and places emphasis on best before dates.

These dates are about quality, not safety, meaning the item might begin to lose its flavour and texture but will remain safe to eat.

This differs from a sell by date which, once passed, the product is considered unsafe to consume.

According to the Mirror, Gemma Lacey, director of sustainability and communications at Southern Co-op, said: "People are more aware than ever of the impact of unnecessary food waste.”

She said the grocer wants to “prove that a large number of products are still tasty and good enough to eat past their ‘best before' date.”

She added: "We hope this will also raise awareness that there are products in the back of people's cupboards which don't need to be thrown away.”

An initial trial of the ‘Reducing our Foodprint' took place at two Hampshire stores last year. The grocer said “the majority of products sold within a day of being reduced”.

The extended trial will run for 12 weeks and will see fresh products being sold up to two days after their best before date, and ambient products sold up to seven days after.

Examples of products included in the cut-price initiative include tinned fruit and veg, dried pasta and rice and confectionery Drinks included in the project include fruit juices, plus coffee and tea products.

Gemma Lacey added: "We have some ambitious climate action targets over the next decade as we aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our direct operations by 50% by 2030, compared to 2019.”

The Food Standards Agency advises products past their ‘best before' date are safe to consume but may not be at the optimum quality intended by the producer.

Which stores are included?