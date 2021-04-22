STAR Wars actors and filming crews have been spotted shooting scenes at a former oil refinery, sparking excitement from hardcore fans.

Filming for the upcoming Disney+ series Andor has been taking place for several weeks with a host of top names on set.

Writer Tony Gilroy, who worked on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and actor Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor in the film, have both been working at the site.

Fanatics Matt Hudson and Luke Bligh, who run podcast Star War Sessions, have visited the filming set at Coryton Refinery in Corringham.

Mr Bligh, 26, from Basildon said: “This is a massive deal for Essex and it’s just down the road from me.

“Lots of these films are shot in the UK at Elstree Studios or Pinewoods or the Lake District like Episode 7 but for this one they’ve chosen gritty but beautiful Essex.

“I am very excited and think it’s great, and there’s no bigger name in film than Star Wars.

“It will help with more jobs and awareness about Essex too.”

The series, Andor, is set five years before film Rogue One and follows Cassian Andor five years before the events of the film.

Scenes have also been filmed at Canary Wharf underground station with release expected in 2022.

Mr Bligh added: “We can watch the film and know it was shot near our home town - which is pretty cool.

“I can see a lot more filming taking place in the home counties after this taking place.”

The 12 part series is due to be released on Disney.