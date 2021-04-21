SHOPPERS have praised Morrisons for a discreet initiative launching in stores which provides free period products for those who need them.

A note spotted in one of its stores was circulated on Twitter this week which urged customers to visit the front desk and ask for a parcel ‘Sandy’ has left for you.

Following this, staff will pass the customer an envelope containing a sanitary product.

When contacted, Morrisons confirmed there isn’t a definitive list of stores currently using the initiative and customers should keep an eye out for signs instore.

But the scheme has drawn widespread praise, with one shopper saying: “Came across this last night; Absolutely amazing I think; More shops need to do this. @Morrisons I salute you my friends.”

“Wow, this is touching,” added one, while another said: “How amazing is this. Well done Morrisons, this will help so many people undoubtedly.”

A fourth person commented: “I love this idea. I wish this was a more widespread thing, not just for homeless people but other people who are caught with a spontaneous period!”

The initiative follows news in January which announced free sanitary products will be available to all schools and colleges in England.

The Department for Education also aims for the change to help break down the stigma surrounding menstruation.

Campaigners had been calling for the Government to take action due to growing concerns that girls could miss class during their periods if they are unable to afford necessary products.

Research carried out in 2017 by charity Plan International UK found one in ten young women aged 14 to 21 in the UK said they had been unable to afford sanitary products, while 12 per cent had to improvise.