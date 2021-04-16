THOUSANDS of parents will discover the outcome of their primary school applications today.
Out of 15,779 applications Essex County Council received on time, 14,161 pupils who are due to start in reception year this September have been offered their parent or carer’s first preference of primary school.
This equates to 89.75 per cent of the total eligible cohort and represents a slight increase on last year which saw 89.38 per cent.
Nearly six per cent of children were offered their parent’s second preference of school.
A council spokesman said: “Essex County Council’s school admissions team, alongside school organisation and place planning colleagues have worked closely together to deliver the admissions process again, despite the challenges brought by the pandemic.”
2021 statistics:
• First preference school – 89.75 per cent
• Second preference school – 5.94 per cent
• Third preference school – 1.93 per cent
• Fourth preference school – 0.70 per cent
• 1.68 per cent of pupils could not be offered one of their parent’s preferred schools and have been offered a place at the nearest school with a place available.
