A POLICE chief has heaped praise on officers who saved a person in a mental health crisis.
Chief Constable BJ Harrington praised the officers for their 4.5 hour mission to save the person in Essex last night.
The person in question was talked down from height and then left in the care of medical teams/
Chif Cons Harrington said: "Reading overnight reports and another life saved by officers in Essex Police.
"Person in mental health crisis talked down from height after 4.5 hrs. Passed safely into medical care.
"This heroism, compassion & professionalism rarely makes the media. #Proud"
