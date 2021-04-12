Police have launched a search for a man who went missing in the early hours of this morning.
Shane Maguire was reported missing from his home in Chelmsford at around 1.45am today.
Both officers and his family say they are concerned for his welfare.
Police say Shane, who is 42, was last known to be wearing a dark grey tracksuit, a dark blue t-shirt and black or navy Reebok trainers.
He is white, about 6ft 3ins tall, has brown eyes and short, brown hair.
Anyone who has seen Shane is asked to contact police on 101 and cite incident 63 of today, April 12.
Alternatively, you can call 999.