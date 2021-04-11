A MAN has been charged with a number of offences in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Brentwood.
Martin Stokes, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested in London on Saturday, and and has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and violent disorder.
The arrest is part of an investigation which opened after three people were in collision with a vehicle outside The Sugar Hut, in Brentwood High Street.
The collision took place at about 3.10am on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
All three were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Stokes will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The Sugar Hut is famous for its appearances in ITV's The Only Way is Essex
