OFFICERS from Braintree helped recover three suspected stolen dogs from an address in Hertfordshire.
Following up on information from the public, Braintree officers obtained a search warrant for an address in the neighbouring county.
With the assistance of officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary, three suspected stolen dogs were seized.
They have been taken to a safe place whilst further enquiries are made by officers.
A spokesman for Essex Police Braintree said: "None of the dogs are believed to be stolen from Essex but they are now safe and well."
