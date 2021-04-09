A MISSING teenage boy from Northampton could be in Essex.
Jamal Clarke, 16, was last seen near Northampton train station at 9.45am on Friday last week.
He was wearing a grey tracksuit.
Jamal is 5ft 10in, slim, with short black dreadlocked hair and brown eyes.
Northamptonshire Police have launched an appeal to help find Jamal to make sure he is ok.
Police say he has links to London and Essex.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101.
