AN URGENT appeal has been made to find a missing Essex man.
Neville Booth, 40, is missing from his home in Little Baddow.
He was last seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have been carrying out enquiries to find Neville, who is believed to have driven to the Shenfield area on Tuesday and have been in the Kings Cross area of London on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Neville was last seen wearing wide legged jeans, and may have been wearing a quilted bodywarmer and a hoody.
"He is driving a bronze and grey Ford Focus, registration plate EF07 YJP.
"Anyone who has seen Neville is asked to contact us via https://www.essex.police.uk where you can use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Alternatively, you can call 101."