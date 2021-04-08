Non-essential shops are set to reopen from Monday (April 12) after Boris Johnson confirmed the next phase of lockdown lifting in England.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister announced the news we had all been waiting for as he confirmed the next stage of lockdown easing can go ahead.

It means all shops, gyms and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen on Monday while pubs and restaurants can serve food outside.

Personal care businesses like hair and beauty salons, museums, libraries, theme parks and zoos can reopen from this date too.

So, with the opening date confirmed, you may be planning a visit but there will still be a number of rules in place.

Alongside Government guidelines, stores may also have their own policies to keep staff and shoppers safe.

Below are the Government rules for visiting non-essential stores from April 12.

Do I need to wear a face mask?

Rules still apply in terms of face masks and every shopper will be required to wear one when visiting a store, unless they are medically exempt.

Who can I visit with?

The rule of six returned to England on March 29 and do not change on April 12.

You must only visit a shop on your own, with your household or with your support bubble.

Will fitting rooms be open?

Yes, fitting rooms will be permitted to open from April 12.

The latest Government guidance says: "The enclosed nature of fitting rooms may result in increased risk of transmission of Covid-19. They should therefore be carefully managed to reduce that risk.

"Retail businesses should update their risk assessments for each premises where fitting rooms are being used."

Social distancing

Over the last week staff have been busy preparing their stores to safely return with social distancing measures.

Advice on the government website states the Government will continue to enforce restrictions and "require businesses to demonstrate robust strategies for managing the risk of transmission and to ensure social distancing rules are followed".

Earlier this week Primark announced it would be extending its opening hours in an effort to reduce queues and give customers more space and time to shop safely.

For the first week initially, stores will open for two extra hours per day on average, typically an hour earlier and later, with times varying by store.